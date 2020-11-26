Education Min. reports 1,792 active coronavirus cases in students

The Education Ministry reported on Thursday afternoon the numbers of infected students in the education system.According to the data, out of 512,555 kindergarten children, 287 tested positive for the virus, making up 3.05% of all patients in the population, lower than their share in the general population of 5.61%.In Primary Education, out of 1,072,301 students, 805 students tested positive, making up 8.55% of all patients in the population, also lower than their share in the general population of 11.74%.In middle schools and high schools, out of 805,779 students, 700 students were found to be ill, making up 7.43% of all patients in the general population, narrowly lower than their share in the population, 8.82%.In total, the ministry reported 1,792 active coronavirus cases in students, along with another 496 active cases which have been found in teaching staff across the country.Some 27 schools out of approximately 5,000 nationwide are currently closed due to high morbidity rates.