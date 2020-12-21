The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Education Min. reports 5,123 active coronavirus cases in education system

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 15:08
The Education Ministry published on Monday a report detailing COVID-19 morbidity rates among students in Israel's education system.
According to the data, out of 512,555 kindergarten children, 581 tested positive for the virus, making up 2.32% of all patients in the population - lower than their share in the general population of 5.61%.In primary education, out of 1,072,301 students, 2,229 students tested positive, making up 8.92% of all patients in the population - also lower than their share in the general population of 11.74%.
In middle schools and high schools, out of 805,779 students, 2,313 students were found to be ill, making up 9.26% of all patients in the general population - narrowly lower than their share in the population, 8.82%.
Overall, the ministry reported 5,123 active coronavirus cases in students, along with another 1,112 active cases which have been found in teaching staff across the country. Some 13 schools out of 5,000 throughout the country were closed due to high morbidity rates.
