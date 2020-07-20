Education Minister guarantees next school year will start on schedule

Education Minister Yoav Galant told N12 on Monday evening that the next school year will start on schedule.In light of the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic, Galant discussed the challenges that need to be addressed, while being very clear when asked about the next school year."I want to turn to all Israeli citizens and say that the next school year will begin on September 1st, period," adding that he and Finance Minister Israel katz had reached certain agreements recently.