Education Ministry: 23,486 students infected with coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 20, 2021 19:50
The Education Ministry revealed on Wednesday that some 23,486 students have tested positive with coronavirus.
In addition some 3,155 teachers and education staff were also diagnosed. Amid the closure, the educational system currently remains closed.

China sanctions Mike Pompeo, 27 other Trump administration officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 07:50 PM
Pope Francis to President Biden: God will guide US reconciliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 07:40 PM
UAE signs deal to buy 50 F-35 jets, up to 18 drones - sources
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 06:53 PM
Coronavirus: 10 more cases of South African variant found in Israel
Border police attacked in Lod, five arrested
Police break up Modiin Illit wedding violating coronavirus regulations
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 01/20/2021 05:46 PM
'We have no money' says Shaare Zedek director at budget protest
Health Ministry: Two coronavirus patients verified on flight from Ukraine
US Surgeon General resigns at Biden's request
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 05:03 PM
Italy arrests suspected al-Qaeda foreign fighter caught in Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 02:26 PM
United Synagogues, Communities announces day of prayer for corona pandemi
Vatican starts vaccinating Rome's homeless against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 01:18 PM
Knesset photographer tests positive for COVID-19
Clalit, Meuhedet invite members 35 and older to get vaccinated
Russia applies for registration of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 01:04 PM
