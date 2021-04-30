Education Ministry addresses Meron tragedy, opens support hotline

Gallant instructed school principals to begin the school day this upcoming Sunday with a discussion of the tragedy that occurred on Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer, and will provide guidelines to address the catastrophe with students.

"On this hard and sad day, our hearts and our prayers are with the victims of Mount Meron and with their families," said Gallant.

The "Emotional Support Hotline" is open to parents, educational staff and students, and will be staffed by professionals.

The hotline is available starting on Friday, until 6 p.m. and can be reached at *6552.





During the week, its hours of operation will be:

Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

