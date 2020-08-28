Education Ministry files order to prevent Teacher's Union from striking

The hearing will take place in the Labor Court on Sunday.

Four days before the start of the school year, the Education Ministry filed on Friday an order to prevent the Teacher's Union from striking, according to Israeli media.