Education Ministry releases figures on COVID morbidity rates in schools

Israel's Education Ministry released data on Wednesday evening on the coronavirus morbidity figures impacting schools throughout Israel, which takes into account the total infection rate among kindergarten children, special education and other students.

Out of 534,507 kindergarten children tested, there is some 1,946 active cases of coronavirus. Among 1,073,769 students tested for the virus, some 4,766 students were reported to have tested positive.

For post-primary students, some 2,950 out of 809,808 students tested positive for the virus, while 246 out of 54,493 special education students did so as well.

Among teaching staff, it was reported that there is currently 718 cases of active coronavirus cases.