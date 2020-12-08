The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Efrat mayor expresses support for coronavirus curfew

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 12:58
While many Israelis have reacted negatively to the news of a curfew, Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi, who serves as a mentor to local governments, expressed support for the night curfew that is set to be imposed starting Wednesday.
"The night curfew can help freeze the situation [of the virus],” he said. “The goal is to minimize morbidity until the vaccines arrive." He continued: "Unfortunately we encounter resistance almost automatically without asking what the goal is. And if we avoid gatherings, the chances that we will gain a few more weeks without a closure will increase. The alternative is to close our eyes and gallop to a third closure – which is a pity.
"This is the time for social responsibility," he urged. "Each group points to the other as responsible for the outbreak. Weddings, nature parties, crowds in shopping centers, demonstrations, etc."
The curfew will be in place over the holiday season, a circumstance Revivi reacted to by saying: "We all are Israelis: Jews, Arabs and Christians, secular and religious. Just before Hanukkah, Novy God, and New Year’s Eve celebrations, is the time to avoid gatherings.
"There is no doubt that the government can improve in terms of considerations and decision-making, but we as a public must also improve in self-discipline and social responsibility," he said.
WHO says immune barrier from vaccines 'still far off'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 01:07 PM
Ichilov to vaccinate staff against COVID-19 in coming days - report
Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 12:48 PM
In England, William Shakespeare receives a COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 12:36 PM
Israel improves slightly in international math and science ranking
Russia reports 26,097 new coronavirus cases, 562 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 10:17 AM
Iran top court upholds death sentence against dissident journalist Zam
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 10:15 AM
Britain expects next batch of Pfizer vaccine next week
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 10:12 AM
British grandma is first in world to get Pfizer vaccine outside trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 09:59 AM
Health Ministry director general Levy answered questions about curfew
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,837 new cases, 2.8% of tests positive
Turkey orders detention of 304 military personnel suspected of Gulen links
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 08:00 AM
Chuck Yeager, who broke sound barrier, dies aged 97
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 07:29 AM
Explosions heard in Quneitra, near the Israeli-Syrian border -report
South Korea to buy coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 04:02 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by