Egypt aims to generate 42% of power from renewables by 2030
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 11:51
Egypt plans to use clean fuel hydrogen as part of efforts to generate 42% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, the state news agency reported on Thursday, citing petroleum minister Tarek el Molla.
