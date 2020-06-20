The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis - Sisi

By REUTERS  
JUNE 20, 2020 20:31
Egypt is committed to using diplomacy to resolve a crisis with Ethiopia over its construction of a giant hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday, addressing stalled talks on the issue.
The talks were halted once again on Wednesday, this time only about a fortnight before the expected start-up of the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is being built near Ethiopia's border with Sudan and is the centerpiece in its bid to become Africa’s biggest power exporter.Cairo said on Friday it had called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene to restart the talks.
"When we moved to the Security Council... that was (because) we are always keen to take the diplomatic and political path until its end," Sisi said in a speech at an air force base.
"We need to move strongly towards concluding the negotiations and reach an agreement... and solutions that achieve the interest of all," he said.
Egypt, which is almost entirely dependent on the Nile for its fresh water supplies, is anxious to secure a legally binding deal that would guarantee minimum flows and a mechanism for resolving disputes before the dam starts operating.
The latest talks, which had started on June 9 over video conference, followed a previous round of negotiations in Washington, which ended without agreement in February.
On Saturday, Sisi recalled that in a speech he gave to the Ethiopian parliament five years ago he said that while Egypt respects Ethiopians' need for development they also should respect its needs for "life."
Earlier on Saturday, Sisi ordered his army to be ready to carry out any mission inside or outside the country amid tensions over regional rival Turkey's intervention in neighboring Libya.
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 1.79
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:52 PM
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:29 PM
Sixteen test positive for COVID-19 in Jerusalem nursing home
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/20/2020 07:58 PM
German coronavirus outbreak at abattoir infects more than 1000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 07:55 PM
Israelis evacuated from Kinneret beaches due to wildfires
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 05:05 PM
Leader of London BLM protests demands meeting with Johnson
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:51 PM
India reports record rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:48 PM
Putin concerned how much agreements with US can be trusted amid protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:10 PM
Saudi Arabia to lift national curfew, resume economic activities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:08 PM
School near Jerusalem closed after student tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 03:58 PM
Singer Ninet Tayeb tests positive for COVID-19 during Israel visit
  • By MIKI LEVIN/MAARIV
  • 06/20/2020 03:24 PM
India, China accuse each other of violating de facto border
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 01:38 PM
China unveils security law for Hong Kong, city's freedoms in doubt
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 01:35 PM
Indonesia reports 1,226 new coronavirus infections, 56 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 01:02 PM
Another Israeli dies of coronavirus bringing total to 305 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 12:48 PM
