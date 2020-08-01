The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 1, 2020 07:39
CAIRO, Aug 1 - Egypt reported 321 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the health ministry said, the lowest figure since May 3.
In total, 94,078 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Egypt, of which 39,638 have recovered and 4,188 have died, including 31 on Friday, the ministry said in a statement late on Friday.
Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists on July 1 after tourism came to a halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
But Egypt has not yet made it to a "safe list" of countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union.
Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt’s economic output, according to the government. The figure rises to as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included, analysts say.


Tags Egypt Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Cases
IDF detains Gaza man who attempted to cross border into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/01/2020 07:46 AM
Seven killed, including state lawmaker, as two planes collide in Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 03:20 AM
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 12:11 AM
Iraq prime minister calls early election for June 6, 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:41 PM
Trump says looking at options on TikTok, including possible ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 09:30 PM
9-year-old child injured by stray bullet in east Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 08:17 PM
Trump doesn't want to delay 2020 election, worried about mail-in ballots
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 06:26 PM
First Amendment group files new suit against Trump over blocked Twitter users
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 06:00 PM
US to have permanent troop presence in Poland as defense pact agreed
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 05:38 PM
Protesters in Jerusalem, Caesarea call on Netanyahu to resign
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 05:03 PM
Russia pledges reciprocal steps after EU sanctions for alleged cyberattacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 04:29 PM
20-year-old woman found dead in Wadi Qelt, West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 03:29 PM
Explosions heard near Tabriz in Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/31/2020 02:06 PM
One US Marine dead, eight missing after "tragic incident" off California
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 02:04 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.38 million, death toll at 673,277
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 01:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by