Egypt says Turkey's seismic survey plans could encroach on its waters

An advisory issued last month by Turkey for the survey overlaps with Egypt's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), constituting "a violation and an attack on Egypt's sovereign rights," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It did not give details, but said the potential encroachment came under point eight of Turkey's advisory.

Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbons exploration.

The announcement of the survey escalated tensions between Turkey on one side and Greece and Cyprus on the other, amid conflicting claims to offshore hydrocarbon resources. Turkey has since indicated it could pause exploration operations pending talks.

