Egypt says Turkey's seismic survey plans could encroach on its waters

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 1, 2020 23:29
Egypt said on Saturday that part of a seismic survey planned by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean potentially encroached on waters where Cairo claims exclusive rights.
An advisory issued last month by Turkey for the survey overlaps with Egypt's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), constituting "a violation and an attack on Egypt's sovereign rights," the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.
It did not give details, but said the potential encroachment came under point eight of Turkey's advisory.
Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbons exploration.
The announcement of the survey escalated tensions between Turkey on one side and Greece and Cyprus on the other, amid conflicting claims to offshore hydrocarbon resources. Turkey has since indicated it could pause exploration operations pending talks.
Egypt is a regional rival of Turkey and has close relations with Greece and Cyprus.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Mindanao, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 10:02 PM
Rafi Peretz tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/01/2020 09:35 PM
MK Michaeli: NIS 4 billion earmarked for ultra-Orthodox education
Coronavirus: 1,358 people diagnosed in the last day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/01/2020 08:19 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.67 million, death toll at 679,918
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 07:48 PM
Three children among five killed in Nepal monsoon landslides
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 04:33 PM
Ten crushed to death in Indian crane collapse
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 03:15 PM
Moscow denies links between Belarus opposition and Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 01:13 PM
Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeds 14,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 10:49 AM
Tokyo reports record 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday - NHK
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 09:15 AM
IDF detains Gaza man who attempted to cross border into Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/01/2020 07:46 AM
Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 07:39 AM
Seven killed, including state lawmaker, as two planes collide in Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 03:20 AM
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/01/2020 12:11 AM
Iraq prime minister calls early election for June 6, 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/31/2020 10:41 PM
