The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt selected to host UN climate conference next year

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 2, 2021 14:45
US Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt had already been selected as the nominee to host the COP27 UN climate conference due to take place next year.
Each year, a country representing a different region of the world takes over the presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the meeting tends to be hosted in that country.
Last month Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared his country's interest in hosting the COP27 summit.
This year's COP26 edition is due to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.
Palestinians open fire on IDF at al-Jalama checkpoint near Jenin
Taiwan: Further 20 Chinese air force planes entered air defense zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2021 02:31 PM
Blinken, French foreign minister to hold talks amid submarine fiasco
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2021 12:45 PM
Palestinians with grenades arrested attempting to cross into Israel
Corpse found in Kiryat Motzkin, police investigating
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits coast near Vanuatu Islands
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2021 10:40 AM
Hundreds of left-wing activists participating in 'Water March'
Man shot on Friday in Haifa dies of his wounds
Saudi coalition destroys explosive drone fired at Jazan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/02/2021 12:16 AM
White House pressing US airlines to quickly mandate vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 08:46 PM
Five-year-old boy falls from roof, seriously injured
UK military likely to be deployed to assist with fuel crisis -Sky News
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/01/2021 07:35 PM
20-year-old motorcyclist killed in northern Israel
Motorcyclist killed in accident near Givat Shmuel
Israeli bus drivers after accident: 'Root of problem' must be treated
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by