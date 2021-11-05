The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Egypt to propose prisoner swap approved by Hamas to Israel - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 13:34
Egyptian Intelligence head Abbas Kamel will present a proposal for a prisoner swap agreement between Gaza and Israel which has already been approved by Hamas during an upcoming visit in Israel set for later this month, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported on Friday.
Egyptian sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the details of the deal are ready and it is just waiting for the green light from Israel. The deal was reportedly finalized with the Gaza factions during meetings between Egyptian officials and Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Cairo in recent weeks.
Kamel will also discuss continuing efforts to reach an agreement for calm between Gaza and Israel, as well as topics such as tensions with Iran and the security situation in Syria during his visit. According to the report, Egypt and Israel have exchanged intelligence about the types of weapons supplied by Iran to its allies in the region, with the sources telling Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that "these weapons represent a direct threat to the security situation in the entire region, not just Israel."
