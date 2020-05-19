Egypt to provide $6 billion in loan guarantees to help business

Central bank governor, Tarek Amer, told the agency: The decision comes during "increased business risks in the market, especially with regards to companies and finance."

The loans will carry an interest rate of 8%, well below the central bank's key overnight lending rate of 9.25%.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on Egypt's economy, particularly with the virtual shutdown since March of the country's tourism industry, which represents about 5% of gross domestic product, and the closure of restaurants and cafes.

Egypt's central bank will provide up to 100 billion Egyptian pounds ($6.36 billion) in loan guarantees to banks to encourage lending to businesses during the coronavirus crisis, the state news agency quoted the bank's governor as saying on Tuesday.