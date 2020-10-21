The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt upgrades visitor experience at Giza pyramids site

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 19:01
Egypt has unveiled new visitor facilities on the plateau outside Cairo where the Great Pyramid of Giza and the Great Sphinx are situated, the country's most visited heritage site and the sole remaining wonder of the ancient world.
Developers late on Tuesday night opened a new restaurant, "9 Pyramids Lounge," which covers an area of 1,341 square meters and overlooks the Giza pyramids. There will also be a fleet of new environmentally-friendly buses to guide tourists around the plateau.
"One of the problems always faced is that people say there are no special services for tourists, that there is no cafeteria, no restaurant, nothing that can be offered to visitors," said Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.
The new facilities are all easily taken part and reassembled so as to protect the antiquities and Waziri said the open-air restaurant offered "a panorama view that cannot be matched anywhere in the world."
Tourism accounts for up to 15% of Egypt's national output. However, officials have said previously the sector is losing around $1 billion each month after largely shutting down for several months from March due to the spread of coronavirus.
The changes at the plateau are part of wider efforts to develop key tourist sites in the country. Next year the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is set to be the world's largest archaeological museum, is due to open just beyond the Giza Pyramids.
Egyptian business tycoon Naguib Sawiris, the plateau's main developer, said the 301 million Egyptian pound ($19.23 million)project is part of a greater plan to develop the UNESCO world heritage site and streamline tourists' experience.
"We will organize the salespeople," said Sawiris. "We will not deprive them of their income but we will put them into suitable, nice places."
UK reports record daily total of 26,688 COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 07:00 PM
US will not change Syria policy to win release of Americans - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 06:58 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus cases soar to new daily record above 15,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 06:56 PM
Dep. interior min. on family reunification during corona: Hope and pray
Netanyahu steps out of coronavirus cabinet twice
Attacker paid students to identify French teacher before beheading
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 04:35 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says 62 more of its soldiers killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 04:12 PM
Gunmen take up to 20 hostage in Georgian bank, demand $500,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 04:08 PM
Dutch coronavirus cases jump by more than 8,500, new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 03:55 PM
France bans Islamist group after killing of teacher
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 03:52 PM
Edelstein tells ministers to behave responsibly, learn from last lockdown
Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since February
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 02:26 PM
Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga to be sent to The Hague pending trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 02:18 PM
Russia hopes to resolve difference on extending nuclear arms pact with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 01:55 PM
EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/21/2020 01:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by