Egyptian president congratulates Herzog on entrance to office

The letter from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulating Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his post, July 16, 2021. (Credit: Courtesy)

"I avail myself of this good opportunity to congratulate Your Excellency as you embark upon your new responsibilities, expressing my hope that your election will contribute to further strengthening the culture of peace," wrote Sisi."In this context, I would like to affirm that Egypt believes in the importance of joint efforts to achieve a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause and that I very much look forward to your contribution to this effect so that our region can eventually enjoy the peace that we all aspire to."