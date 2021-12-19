Egyptian security delegation to visit Gaza on Sunday - report

An Egyptian security delegation is set to visit the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian reports.

On Saturday, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement issued a joint statement, saying they would increase coordination between their military wings and warning that situation could "explode at any moment" if measures to relieve the blockade on Gaza are delayed.

