The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Eight arrested for attacking police officers near Damascus Gate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2021 15:49
Eight people have been arrested in east Jerusalem for attacking police officers, according to Israel Police spokesperson.
During a routine inspection near Damascus Gate, a police officer was attacked by a member of the public.  She was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment.
Following the incident, dozens of young people began to approach the area, throwing stones and firecrackers in the direction of the police forces. 
The police arrested eight of the suspects involved in the incident, and they have been taken in for questioning.  
President Rivlin undergoing medical treatment for severe back pain
Labor MK proposes bill to increase safety rules for ultra-Orthodox events
Home Front Command issues new guidelines for West Bank, Israel's South
Two soldiers injured in shooting incident in the West Bank
IDF soldier injured in Gaza mortar barrage launched at Erez crossing
IDF thwarts PIJ terrorists preparing to send rockets into Israel
Arrivals of migrants in Ceuta slow down after thousands cross -witness
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2021 04:16 PM
US received more info on Israel's destruction of Gaza high-rise - Blinken
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2021 03:41 PM
Nine people charged with rioting, resisting arrest in Tel Aviv
Lapid not giving up on unity government: 'You won't run our lives'
Labor to Lapid: Form coalition with Joint List
Three suspects arrested for assaulting clergymen in Jerusalem's Old City
IDF attacks anti-tank unit in Gaza
More than 52,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza - UN aid agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2021 01:07 PM
Four Jews attack Arab-Israeli resident in Haifa
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/18/2021 12:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by