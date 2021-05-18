Eight arrested for attacking police officers near Damascus Gate

Eight people have been arrested in east Jerusalem for attacking police officers, according to Israel Police spokesperson.During a routine inspection near Damascus Gate, a police officer was attacked by a member of the public. She was not seriously injured and did not require medical treatment.Following the incident, dozens of young people began to approach the area, throwing stones and firecrackers in the direction of the police forces.The police arrested eight of the suspects involved in the incident, and they have been taken in for questioning.