Eight injured in car crash in northern Israel - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2021 17:11
Eight individuals were injured in a car accident in the Galilee on Friday afternoon, Israel Hayom reported.
They were evacuated in light condition to the EMMS Nazareth Hospital, the report noted.
