Eilat Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi announced on Tuesday that a petition will be submitted to the High Court against the conduct of the city during the lockdown, Walla reported.

According to Halevi, the city has a very low infection rate. "We do not understand the magnitude of the imminent disaster," he said.

"This is a scandal. They take an Israeli city and they destroy it. How can it be that a basketball team can travel to Bulgaria, but they cannot travel to Eilat?"