One of the minors involved in an Eilat gang-rape case that shocked Israelis in August admitted guilt to the charge of an indecent act and was convicted Sunday, N12 reported.The Southern District Attorney’s Office filed 11 indictments at the beginning of September with the Beersheba District Court in the Eilat rape case, with two of the men accused of rape being named for the first time as 27-year-old Ilizir Meirov and 28-year-old Isi Rafilov from Hadera.