The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Eilat rape case: Prosecution requests arrest extension for suspects

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 00:09
The prosecution in the Eilat rape case has requested to extend the arrest of the suspects for another 90 days, N12 reported.
Included among them are 27-year-old Ilizir Meirov and 28-year-old Isi Rafilov from Hadera.
Ireland urges Israel to end 'de facto annexation' of Palestinian land
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/26/2021 12:00 AM
Haniyeh to visit Cairo, discuss Gaza reconstruction
Arab Acre minors arrested for racist attack on Jews
US judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2021 10:55 PM
WJC President Lauder supports US Secretary of State Blinken
Ultra-Orthodox demonstrators gather to protest light rail, 4 arrested
Two more suspects arrested for Bat Yam lynching, only six arrested so far
Jordan summons Israeli ambassador over detention of two Jordanian citizen
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2021 07:30 PM
As many as 30 gunshots heard at intersection where George Floyd died -AP
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2021 07:08 PM
Tom Nides accepts Biden's nomination to be ambassador to Israel
Saudi Arabia temporarily closed airspace to Israeli flights - report
Blinken says US to provide $75 million in assistance to Palestinians
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2021 06:22 PM
Mansour Abbas postpones meeting with Lod Mayor after public outcry
Noam Party MK denies existence of trans people ahead of Pride Month
Iron Dome shot down IDF drone during recent operation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by