El Al extends halt on all flights until May 30

El Al will extend its halt on all scheduled flights to and from Israel until May 30, the airline told the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the exception of cargo flights and one-off services.The Israeli flagcarrier said the decision was based on new measures announced by the Health Ministry on Monday, which did not include lifting the requirement on self-quarantine of passengers arriving in Israel or enabling non-citizens to enter the country.El Al announced on Monday that it would operate "special" return flights from Ben-Gurion Airport to London Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle on May 11 and May 14.