El Al plane makes emergency landing in India

El Al's Boeing 787 made an emergency landing in India on Monday due to a malfunction of one of the plane's systems, according to a report by KAN.
The plane was on its way from Bangkok to Israel but landed in the southwestern state of Goa.
מטוס בואינג 787 דרימליינר של אלעל נחת נחיתת חירום בהודו - עקב תקלה באחת ממערכותיו. המטוס, בן 3 שנים, היה בדרכו מבנגקוק לישראל, ולאחר 3 שעות התגלתה תקלה באחת ממערכותיו החיוניות והוא נאלץ לנחות בעיר גואה@sharonidan pic.twitter.com/gZlbKJMoPw— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 1, 2021