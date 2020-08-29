El Al requests permission to fly through Saudi airspace - report

El Al requested permission from Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority to fly through the country's airspace ahead of its first commercial flight to the UAE, which is scheduled for Monday, according to Ynet.

Following the historic treaty between the UAE and Israel, El Al was chosen to carry out the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE.

The request was passed on to the Saudis via officials from the National Security Council and other mediators, Ynet reported. At press time, Saudi authorities have yet to reply to the Israeli request.

