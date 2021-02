A Boeing 737 took off at full capacity. Passengers were required to provide negative coronavirus tests before boarding the plane, approvals from Israel's Exceptions Committee, and consent to comply with the Health Ministry guidelines, including going to the coronavirus hotels, Ynet reported.

El Al Flight 978 departed from Dubai for Israel, carrying dozens of Israelis who have been stuck since the closure of Ben Gurion Airport two and a half weeks ago in the Emirates, according to Ynet.