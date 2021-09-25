The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

El Salvador to give third COVID vaccine following Israeli success

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 07:58
El Salvador will begin administering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to various groups including the elderly, healthworkers, and people with underlying health conditions, President Nayib Bukele said on Friday.
The Central American nation of roughly 6.4 million people has obtained some 12 million vaccines since February.
Third shots would be given to people including those aged over 60, frontline health staff, teachers, the armed forces, police, and firefighters, as well as Salvadorans with pre-existing health problems, Bukele said on Twitter.
"Considering the success of the third dose in Israel, we have decided to start with the third dose in El Salvador," the president said, noting the government would enable people to start making appointments for the jabs from Sunday.
El Salvador joins a growing group of Latin American nations that are giving booster shots to certain groups of at-risk people, including Panama, Ecuador and Chile.
Shooting in southern Tel Aviv leaves man moderately injured, 3 arrested
New Texas law restricts abortion-inducing medications
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2021 03:21 AM
Shooting in Beersheba shop leaves 3 injured
Britain's Prince Andrew accepts US service of sexual assault lawsuit
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 10:23 PM
US condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 09:51 PM
Six violent incidents in one day
Migrant camp on Texas border cleared, county judge says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 08:34 PM
CDC director says she overruled advisers on boosters to protect workers
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 08:07 PM
US House passes abortion rights bill, expected to fail in Senate
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 07:33 PM
Man arrested after attempting to murder his wife
One Palestinian dead, seven injured in clashes with IDF
Biden says COVID booster shots will be free and accessible
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 05:16 PM
UN issues new Syria war death toll, says 350,000 is an 'undercount'
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 04:54 PM
Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Adak, Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/24/2021 03:21 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 6,314 new cases, 703 in serious condition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by