64-year-old Daniel Keidar is the suspected murderer of real-estate dealer Eldad Perry, police said on Wednesday.

Keidar bought two apartments from Perry worth approximately NIS 4.5 million, is a motorcycle rider and fan and has posted pictures online of himself holding a pistol.

Perry was shot by a man driving a motorcycle after leaving his synagogue in Rehovot on October 15. He was the owner of a real-estate dealership that tanked and had accrued a debt of approximately NIS 324 million.