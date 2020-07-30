The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Eli Lilly starts mid-stage study of COVID-19 treatment

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 15:51
Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday it had started mid-stage testing of one of its experimental treatments for COVID-19, as the drugmaker reported second-quarter sales that missed estimates due to the pandemic.
The company has been working on two antibody treatments, LY-CoV555 in partnership with Canadian biotech AbCellera, and another being developed with Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd.
Lilly told Reuters last month it could have a drug specifically to treat COVID-19 and authorized for use as early as September, if either of the two antibodies prove successful in trials.
The company said on Thursday LY-CoV555 had moved to mid-stage trials, while the other treatment had demonstrated safety and tolerability to move into further stages of development.
Lilly's quarterly sales missed estimates, as it took a nearly $500 million hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Half of that hit came from a delay in patients starting new therapies, Eli Lilly said, and the other half from reduced buying that offset the gain from initial stockpiling by customers during the first quarter.
Lilly, which beat second-quarter profit estimates, also raised its full-year profit forecast.
The company now expects 2020 adjusted earnings between $7.20 and $7.40 per share, from its prior range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share.
Sales of its diabetes drug Trulicity, the company's biggest money earner, rose about 20% to $1.23 billion, beating estimates of $1.21 billion, according to five analysts polled by Refinitiv.
On an adjusted basis, Lilly earned $1.89 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $1.56 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue fell 2.4% to $5.50 billion, missing estimates of $5.76 billion.
The company's shares fell 1.7% before the opening bell.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Inovio vaccine candidate shows promise in non-human study
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 03:41 PM
UK PM Johnson: We cannot delude ourselves that the pandemic is over
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 03:25 PM
Vietnam reports 5 more COVID-19 cases in central region
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 02:49 PM
Philippines confirms nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 02:48 PM
China says US wants a new Cold War because of the presidential election
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 02:07 PM
Coronavirus epidemiological investigations to remain with 'professionals'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 01:10 PM
Russia hands US student long jail term on police assault charge
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 01:01 PM
Number of coronavirus cases in Iran passes 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 01:00 PM
Poland reports its highest daily raise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:55 PM
Australia reports record spike in coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:50 PM
Ukraine security service seeks extradition of Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:41 PM
Gantz, Edelstein discuss ending weekend closures on businesses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 12:30 PM
Twelve Hong Kong opposition candidates barred from city legislature vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:54 AM
Chinese bombers undertook recent South China Sea drill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:52 AM
Mother, 13-year-old daughter in severe condition with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 11:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by