Eliran Malul, murderer of Michal Sela, claims she slapped him

Malul had killed 32-year-old Sela in 2019 in their Motza home outside Jerusalem in front of their eight-month-old baby. She was found with multiple stab wounds. Neighbors had called the police after Malul had come to their door, covered in blood, and given them the baby, after which he reportedly fainted. He was found with stab wounds to his stomach and neck in serious condition.

Malul had a history of domestic abuse, with numerous previous partners reporting that he had been emotionally and even physically abusive.

Eliran Malul – husband and murderer of Michal Sela – said on Wednesday that Sela had hit him in the past. He said that Sela told him he needed to clean the house, and when he responded that he was tired, she slapped him.