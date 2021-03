SpaceX Chief Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that a new launch of the Starship SN11 was postponed on Monday after the FAA inspector was unable to reach the Starbase in time for launch.

Musk said that the launch will take place “no earlier than tomorrow,” meaning Tuesday.

Three previous attempts failed, the prototype rocket is intended to eventually carry humans and 100 tons of cargo to future missions to the moon and Mars.