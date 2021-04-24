The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live' with musical guest Miley Cyrus

By REUTERS  
APRIL 24, 2021 23:44
FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to host the May 8 edition of "Saturday Night Live," with musical guest Miley Cyrus.
Musk is a rare example of a business mogul to be featured as host of the NBC late-night institution. The news comes on the heels of Musk's SpaceX travel venture launching its second operational flight of its Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Friday.
New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner hosted "SNL" in 1990. Then-NBC programming head Brandon Tartikoff fronted the show in 1983 as the network began its storied run of success under his leadership.
Musk has become one of the most talked-about business leaders of the past decade with his bold moves in the electric car arena with Tesla. He has also been a champion of the plan to ultimately develop a market for space tourism with his SpaceX venture.
Although Musk's various business ventures have had ups and downs, and his stewardship of Tesla has drawn major criticism, he remains one of the most visible CEOs and tech entrepreneurs-impresarios of the moment. His fortune is estimated by Forbes at $177 billion.
The episode will mark Cyrus' sixth visit to "SNL" as musical guest. Her most recent album, "Plastic Hearts," bowed last November.
Musk has been praised as a visionary for plowing ahead in sectors that were daunting to others. But his outsized compensation from Tesla and his personal behavior have at times drawn flack from investors. Among other activities, Musk's Boring Company is working on building a loop for automobile traffic under the Las Vegas Strip around the city's convention center.


Tags music Saturday Night Live Elon Musk Tesla
Netanyahu asks Likud allow joint run with pro-Likud parties next election
12-year-old critically injured after being shot in Umm-al-Fahm - report
Gaza rocket intercepted by the Isareli air defense forces
Netanyahu addresses security in Gaza, Jerusalem riots
Clashes break out between police and anti-Netanyahu protesters on Balfour
17-yr-old dies from stab wounds in Shuafat refugee camp, murder suspected
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 04/24/2021 03:36 PM
Indonesian rescuers recover debris believed to be from missing submarine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 02:47 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi to delay trip to US amid regional tensions
Coronavirus in Gaza: Reports of multiple deaths over last day
Myanmar troops fire warning shots above boat carrying Thai officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 10:28 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take streets
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 05:48 AM
Brazil cuts environment spending one day after US climate summit pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 01:35 AM
Brazil cuts environment spending one day after US climate summit pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 01:35 AM
California governor seeks end to oil drilling in state by 2045
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:48 AM
Brazil records 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by