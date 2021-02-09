The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Elon Musk's Bitcoin investment follows months of Twitter talk

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 18:34
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk listens at a press conference following the first launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 6, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin investment unveiled on Monday may not surprise CEO Elon Musk's followers on Twitter, where he has shown himself as a major proponent of the soaring cryptocurrency.
The announcement of Tesla's investment, buried in Tesla's 2020 annual report, follows months of tweets by Musk related to cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, sometimes helping fuel its rally.
The cryptocurrency jumped 10% on Monday following Tesla's disclosure.
In a December exchange on Twitter, Musk asked MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who recommended Tesla buy Bitcoin, about the possibility of "large transactions" to convert some of Tesla's balance shit to the cryptocurrency.
Saylor is a Bitcoin bull and his software company has bought around 71,000 bitcoins, currently worth close to $3 billion. MicroStrategy's stock jumped 18% on Monday, bringing its gain in 2021 to 146% as traders view it as a play on Bitcoin.
Replying in May to a tweet by author J.K. Rowling about Bitcoin, Musk wrote that massive debt taken on by central banks made Bitcoin more attractive. He added that he owned only a quarter of a bitcoin, which was trading below $10,000 at the time.
Last month, Musk added "#Bitcoin" to his Twitter profile, sparking a 14% surge in the digital currency, and in December he tweeted, "Bitcoin is my safe word."
Driven in part by interest from institutional investors, the price of Bitcoin has quadrupled since in the past four months, surging far beyond record highs set in 2017. Some investors view it a hedge against inflation.
Tesla also said in its filing it would soon accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
In chat on social media app Clubhouse that drew thousands of listeners earlier this month, Musk said Bitcoin was "on the verge" of being more widely accepted among investors.


Tags bitcoin Elon Musk Tesla
Netanyahu, Gantz, Edelstein negotiating education, commerce reopening
Education Ministry: 19,705 students, 2,099 teachers infected with COVID
Investigators say Kobe Bryant's pilot disoriented in clouds
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 07:08 PM
Deputy A-G: Gantz's directive to shut down Army Radio not valid
Initiative calls on Israeli firms to raise awareness on domestic violence
Head of Morocco's Liaison Office in Israel arrives, greeted by FM
US House impeachment managers to present new evidence in Trump trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 05:06 PM
Iran protests to Belgium over Iranian envoy's bomb plot case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 04:48 PM
White House press secretary not aware of Trump request for intel briefing
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 04:35 PM
Suspected Islamists kill 10 villagers in eastern Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 04:07 PM
Iraq hangs five men convicted of terrorism, sources say
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/09/2021 03:36 PM
IDF begins operation to improve readiness for war on Lebanese border
Coronavirus in Israel: Maccabi, in the lead, vaccinates 55% of members
Coronavirus in the IDF: 3,070 sick, over 12,000 in quarantine
Couples in surrogacy permitted to leave, enter Israel for birth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by