Elor Azaria's father hospitalized after feeling unwell
By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
MAY 18, 2020 16:30
Charlie Azaria – father of Elor Azaria, the solider who was convicted of manslaughter in 2017 – has been hospitalized for unknown reasons. He is in stable condition and is not currently in danger of dying.
