Emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines needs great care - WHO

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The emergency authorisation of COVID-19 vaccines requires a "great deal of seriousness and reflection," the World Health Organization said on Monday after the United States announced it was considering fast-tracking candidate drugs.Although every country had the right to approve drugs without completing full trials, "it is not something that you do very lightly," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference.The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said he would be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine as long as officials were convinced the benefits outweigh the risks.Russia has already granted regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine this month after less than two months of human testing, prompting some Western experts to question its safety and efficacy.The WHO's preferred approach would be to have a full set of data which could be used for the pre-qualification of vaccines, Swaminathan said. The WHO would then consider the efficacy and safety of each drug on a case by case basis, she added.The WHO has used experimental drugs to combat Ebola in Africa, a measure which proved successful, Mike Ryan, the head of the organization's emergencies program, said.But he stressed that a fast-track approach without full trials required intensive monitoring and safety follow-up work, and should be halted immediately if problems occur."If you move too quickly to vaccinate ... millions of people, you may miss certain adverse effects," Ryan said.