Energy Minister calls for renewal of Shin Bet surveillance of civilians

Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz on Sunday called on the government to immediately reinstate the Shin Bet's surveillance of COVID-19 patients.

In response to the rise in infection rates, Steinitz said Shin Bet surveillance of smartphones should be restored "so that the infection chains can be broken within a few hours and not a few days."

He emphasized that, as long as there is no suitable alternative in the Health Ministry, "the tool that has proved to be the most effective in cutting the infection chains must not be waived."

Sources within the Prime Minister's Office said that, should the increase in coronavirus infections continue, Netanyahu will consider the renewal of Shin Bet surveillance of infected Israelis along with civilian technological options.