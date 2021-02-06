Erdan: Israel rejects 'distorted, antisemitic' decision taken by the ICC

The @IntlCrimCourt decision today is distorted and anti-Semitic. It is an attack on Israel and all democracies, undermining our ability to defend civilians against terrorism. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/L7Sop64R6K— Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) February 6, 2021
"Israel completely rejects the distorted and antisemitic decision taken by the ICC, it is no accident that both Israel and the US have refrained from becoming members of this biased and political institution" He said in his statement.