Israel's ambassador to the UN and US, Gilad Erdan, met on Wednesday with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres and the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)'s antisemitism envoy Miguel Moratinos in order to encourage the UN to adopt the IHRA's definition of antisemitism.

The IHRA definition will allow the UN to more efficiently fight antisemitism within its ranks, including on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Erdan said.