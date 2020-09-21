Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the UN, called out the UN for supporting Iran and its support of terrorism, and the lack of support for Israel, at the 75 UN General Assembly on Monday.

"This year we got a seat in the front row of the assembly, but it doesn't say anything about the continued bias against Israel," he began.

"I think of this hall that has seen many Jewish events, from the vote on the establishment of the Jewish state, to the deterioration of accusing Zionism of being racist, and the inability to act against Iran and terrorist organizations.

"Last week I attended the signing ceremony of the peace agreements in Washington and today I am at the opening assembly in New York and the gap cries out. The UN, which easily condemns Israel on almost every issue, hardly addresses the huge event that occurred on peace between Israel and two Arab states."

Erdan called on the key countries of the UN to decide if "they want the UN to be a body that promotes peace and security in the world, or be a body that is blackmailed by countries that violate human rights and support terrorism?"

He added: "I, my dear friends and colleagues, will be here on your behalf, to represent our beloved country with power and pride and to fight for the UN to address the real dangers to world peace and security.