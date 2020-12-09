The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Erdogan blames 'racist trend' in France for Champions League incident

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 12:53
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.
"This approach is unforgivable. Our determined stance will continue. (...) France has become a country where racist rhetoric, actions are intensified," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.
On Tuesday, Istanbul Basaksehir's players, closely followed by their opponents Paris St Germain, walked off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused a Romanian match official of racism.
Former Discount Bank chair Yossi Bachar dies of cancer at 65
Case 4000: Prosecution withheld 6 documents from Netanyahu's defense team
UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2020 09:06 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,719 new cases diagnosed on Tuesday
Tranportation, aviation restrictions extended until January 7
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 67.73 million, death toll at 1,548,905
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2020 06:14 AM
Helicopter crashes in French Alps, five killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2020 01:28 AM
US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2020 12:58 AM
Zalafa, Musmus and Daliyat al-Karmel declared restricted zones for 5 days
Biden will nominate retired General Lloyd Austin as defense secretary
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/08/2020 11:11 PM
Teen dies of stab wounds in Nazareth Hospital
Amit Edri exposed to confirmed patient, enters quarantine
Gov't curfew meeting pushed off to Wednesday
Iranians arrested in connection with Fakhrizadeh's assassination - report
Health Ministry director-general: Vaccine distribution to begin Dec. 20
