The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan calls on Turks not to buy French goods

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 26, 2020 15:10
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks never to buy French goods and urged European Union leaders to halt French leader Emmanuel Macron's "anti-Islam" agenda.
Erdogan said on Saturday Macron had a problem with Muslims and needed checks on his mental health – a rebuke that caused France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. He made similar comments the next day and again on Monday.
"Just like they say 'Don't buy good with Turkish brands' in France, I am calling to all my citizens from here to never help French brands or buy them," Erdogan said.
France is the 10th biggest source of imports into Turkey and the seventh biggest market for Turkey's exports, according to Turkey's statistical institute. Among major French imports, French autos are among the highest selling cars in Turkey.
Macron has pledged to fight "Islamist separatism," saying it was threatening to take over some Muslim communities in France. The country has since been shaken by the beheading of a teacher by an Islamist militant, avenging the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.
European leaders must put an end to Macron's "anti-Islam" agenda, Erdogan said in a speech at the start of a week of activities in Turkey to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad.
Turkey and France are both members of the NATO military alliance, but have been at odds over issues including Syria and Libya, maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean, and the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Iran reports COVID-19 death every four minutes, extends curbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 02:29 PM
Ayelet Shaked proposes dissolving Knesset, going to elections
Legionella found in coronavirus ward in Hasharon Hospital
Switzerland report more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 01:33 PM
Malaysia reports 1,240 new coronavirus cases with seven new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 12:38 PM
Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill 20 people
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 12:37 PM
United States launches airstrike against Taliban in central Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 12:36 PM
Saudi-Led coalition says intercepted drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 12:33 PM
IDF soldier assaulted, suspects attempt to steal weapon
Hadassah hospital in preliminary negotiations for possible Dubai branch
PM Secretary tests positive for coronavirus
Philippines reports 1,607 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 10:15 AM
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 17,347
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 10:05 AM
Azeris says Armenian forces violate ceasefire, Nagorno-Karabakh denies
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 10:00 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,685 to 437,866 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/26/2020 09:59 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by