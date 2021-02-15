Erdogan says US supports militants who executed Turks in Iraq

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States on Monday of supporting Kurdish militants who Ankara says executed 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, adding that a US statement of condemnation was a "a joke."

Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) executed the captives, including military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

The United States said it stood by Turkey and that it condemned the killings if it was confirmed that responsibility lay with the PKK.