Erdogan to Rouhani: A window of opportunity exists for Iran on sanctions

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 19:05
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday that he saw a window of opportunity for Iran and the United States after recent statements on sanctions, adding he wanted US sanctions on Tehran to be lifted, the Turkish presidency said.
Tehran said on Sunday the United States must first lift sanctions on Iran if it wants to talk about salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal, reiterating that it will not make the first move to restore the pact with major powers. Washington has said it is ready to talk to Iran about returning to the accord.
