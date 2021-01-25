Essential workers told to increase day care COVID-19 payments - Report

Parents who are essential workers with children in day care are being asked to up their payments by up to NIS 1,000 per week, Army Radio reported on Monday.This is due to the decline in the number of children who attend them during the lockdown, with fewer parents paying, the remaining parents are asked to pay more. The report is being investigated by the Finance and Justice Ministries.Essential workers, such as bus drivers or nurses, are able to continue working despite the lockdown, so they must have some solution for their young children.