Estonia, Poland, Montenegro join Durban Conference boycott

Estonia, Montenegro and Poland announced on Wednesday that they will join the boycott against the anti-Israel Durban Conference.
This brings the total number of countries boycotting the conference to 24, with eight more expected to boycott by the Israeli foreign ministry.
Estonia confirms that they are not attending Durban IV. That's 22 boycotting: Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, UK & US— Lahav Harkov (@LahavHarkov) September 22, 2021