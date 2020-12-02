The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Ethiopia and UN reach agreement for Tigray aid access

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 2, 2020 12:26
Ethiopia and the United Nations reached an agreement on Wednesday to allow aid into government-controlled areas of Tigray region, where federal troops have declared their military operation against local forces over, two UN officials said.
Ann Encontre, head of the UN refugee agency in Ethiopia, told Reuters the agreement had been signed. A UN source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the global body and the government had established a logistics group to ensure access.
The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the agreement. Tens of thousands of people are dependent on food aid and uprooted from their homes in Tigray. 
20,000 requests to fire, furlough women on maternity leave during corona
No global financial support for Lebanon until govt in place
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 12:28 PM
Coronavirus in Gaza: 735 new cases in last 24 hours
Law Committee approves new coronavirus mall opening pilot
Small explosion reported in Ethiopian capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 10:33 AM
Joe Biden reaffirms willingness to rejoin Iran nuclear deal
Droning the drove: Israeli cow-herders turn to flying tech
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 09:48 AM
Israeli singer Yehoram Gaon considers presidential run
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,182 new cases on Tuesday
Lapid: If Blue and White and Yesh Atid unite, I will lead
Massachusetts lawmakers approve major police reform bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 03:52 AM
US: Quarantine for those exposed to coronavirus patients to be shortened
US to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 days with negative test
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 03:08 AM
CDC: Medical staff and nursing homes should have priority for vaccine
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 63.33 million, death toll at 1,474,650
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/02/2020 12:09 AM
