Ethiopia protest clashes kill at least nine, most by gunshot

Clashes between Ethiopian security forces and protesters demanding the release of an opposition politician and a media magnate have killed at least nine people in the Oromiya region surrounding the capital, health officials said on Thursday.The unrest highlights growing divisions in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Oromo power base as powerful ethnic activists who were once allies increasingly challenge his government.The protests started on Tuesday after a social media campaign for the release of prominent Oromo opposition leader Bekele Gerba and media mogul Jawar Mohammed, both arrested days after the killing an iconic Oromo singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa.Jawar was once a staunch supporter of Abiy now turned vocal critic, while Bekele is a leader of an opposition Oromo political party.The singer's death sparked protests in the capital Addis Ababa and spread to the surrounding Oromiya region, killing at least 178 people.