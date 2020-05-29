The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ethiopian security forces accused of 39 extrajudicial killings

By REUTERS  
MAY 29, 2020 22:35
Ethiopian security forces in the Oromiya region have executed 39 opposition supporters and arrested at least 10,000 others accused of being members of an armed group since early 2019, Amnesty International said on Friday.
The rights group said in a report that victims were accused of supporting the Oromo Liberation Army, the breakaway armed wing of the Oromo Liberation Front, which the government had declared a terrorist movement before it was unbanned by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
"Security forces have continued to violate human rights despite reforms introduced by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and this is due to widespread impunity and lack of accountability for those violations," Amnesty International's Ethiopia researcher Fisseha Tekle said.
In a statement, the government said it "strongly rejects malicious claims of extra judicial killings, evictions and destruction of property" but would launch an independent investigation if there was evidence of any wrongdoing.
The Ethiopian army and regional police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Egypt confirms new daily record of 1,289 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 11:18 PM
Violent clashes between IDF and Palestinians erupt in West bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 09:21 PM
New York City on track to reopen on June 8
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 08:45 PM
Beitar Jerusalem players diagnosed with corona, youth groups in isolation
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/29/2020 07:33 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in New Delhi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 07:08 PM
Italy records 87 new coronavirus deaths, 516 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 07:05 PM
IDF spots suspect approaching the Israel-Lebanon border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 04:32 PM
Spain reports first imported COVID-19 case in months, from US
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 03:02 PM
Russia says Libya ceasefire in tatters, situation deteriorating
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 02:41 PM
Polish football supporters to return to stadiums from June 19 -PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 12:54 PM
Kinneret Union tells Israelis to stop arriving as 35,000 crowd the beach
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 12:33 PM
Rioters occupy Minneapolis neighborhood near police precinct
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 12:16 PM
Two nurses contract coronavirus at Hillel Yafe Hospital in Hadera
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/29/2020 11:42 AM
Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's tweet for 'glorifying violence'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 11:05 AM
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/29/2020 08:06 AM
