EU aims for Kabul presence to coordinate engagement with Taliban

The European Union aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfills commitments such as on security and human rights,

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul... if the security conditions are met," Borrell said in a statement during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.

The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organized crime.